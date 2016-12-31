Surf Center to host clean and sober event on New Year’s Eve

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the new year rings in, the Surf Center will host its annual New Year’s Eve party.

The party is open to people of all ages, and it has been held for the past 22 years.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. The event will wrap up around 1 a.m.

Marvin Hill, the board of directors president, said dancing, games and fellowship are some of the activities planned.

After the party wraps up, meeting and socializing will continue throughout the night.

Hill said the event is aimed at providing some entertainment for those struggling with addiction.

“We get a lot of good feedback. They have fun. They love the fact that they can go to a place and not drink and realize that there is more to life having fun than sitting at a bar drinking,” Hill said.

He said he’s seen turnouts as high as 200 people in years past.

The event is sponsored by several local businesses and organizations.

While not required, there is a suggested $5 donation for those attending.

