What Greater Lafayette has in store for 2017

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As 2016 comes to a close, 2017 looks to be promising for both Lafayette and West Lafayette.

“We continue to do things here in the community that’s really not just about projects but about people,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “How do we do those projects and put those systems in place that allow the community to continue to grow?”

“We’ll actually be able to physically see some of the investments made in our community [in 2017],” West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said.

Dennis said one of those investments includes the ongoing State Street project.

“We spent years doing public presentations. We did years of trying to share our vision with our community and get their input,” Dennis said. “We are at a point now to where, instead of having pictures, we’re actually going to be having physical construction going on. We’re actually physically able to point at the project and show them what we’re doing.”

In addition to the State Street project, the city will invest more than a million dollars in infrastructure.

“We’re doing a complete streets project,” Dennis said. “[It is] a community project where we’re just going to continue doing curbs, sidewalks and resurfacing in the streets in our neighborhoods.”

For those who enjoy the outdoors, Dennis said plans for more trails will be underway.

“Probably one of the things that goes sort of under the radar is the continuation of the development of our trail network,” he said. “In ’17, you’ll be seeing some additions to our trail network. We’ve already got 31 miles of paved trail now, and we’ll be extending that.”

On the other side of the Wabash, Roswarski said the final phase of the Restore Sagamore project is set to begin early next year.

“We’ll begin that middle section that starts there about Home Depot where we left off on the northern end up to about National Drive where we left on the south end. That’s the largest section. It’s the most complicated,” Roswarski said.

Roswarski said two major infrastructure projects will also be rolling out, bringing a $60 million price tag with them.

“[One project is] the Brown Street sewer extension, which is a giant pipe that will run down Brown Street and actually tie into the tunnel that we mined underneath downtown several years ago,” Roswarski said. “We’ll be tying that into some of the other systems throughout the city of Lafayette and then down by Lyboult Field as part of our combined sewer overflow to stop raw sewage from flowing into the river. We’ll be putting in a giant underground storage tank.”

As far as public safety, Roswarski said the city will continue stepping up its efforts to fight crime.

“We have positions created within the drug task force, within the street crimes unit, within crime prevention, and we’re in the process of filling all those positions as you saw we hire on a very regular basis. We think we’re doing the necessary things from the enforcement side,” said Roswarski.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...