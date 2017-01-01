Benton Co. community rallies around family after house fire

AMBIA, Ind. (WLFI) — A New Year’s Eve fire destroys a Benton County family’s home. While the family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything, the community has stepped up to help them get back on their feet.

“Like somebody just reached in and pulled my heart out,” said homeowner D.J. Griffith. “Pulled my heart clean through my throat.”

That’s how D.J. Griffith describes what it’s like to look at what’s left of his Benton County home.

Griffith lived in the home with his wife and seven children.

“Lost,” said Griffith. All the memories are just gone.”

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Griffith’s home in Ambia.

Griffith and his family were home when the fire began, but were able to get out safely. He said he and his oldest son tried to put it out while his wife called 911.

After failed attempts to stop the flames from spreading, he had no choice but to watch the fire consume his home.

He said despite losing everything, he’s thankful for the effort made by local firefighters.

“They were here as the New Year came in,” added Griffith. “Fighting the fire instead of being at home with their loved ones.”

Little did Griffith and his family know, while those crews worked, the community was already coming together to help.

“It just kind of blew up,” said Benton County Emergency Management Director John Fields. “I mean, people were calling all morning. Just nonstop.”

Fields said his wife came up with a plan to help the family.

“To see a family lose everything, it’s hard to take,” explained Fields. “You want to reach out and help them as much as you can.”

That’s exactly what they did.

A post from the Benton County EMA Facebook page expedited donation efforts. Within hours, donations of everything from clothing to appliances were flowing in.

“Everything,” said Fields. “You name it, it’s here.”

Griffith said he’s forever grateful to the community for its kindness.

“It’s overwhelming that there’s still people that have hearts,” explained Griffith. “I mean, it’s just amazing.”

Griffith’s wife of more than 20 years is expecting the couple’s eighth child soon. For now, he said the family is counting their blessings.

“I’m thankful that my family is safe, but this was my wife and I’s dream,” said Griffith. “So, dreams can be rebuilt I guess.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Another donation drop off will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Benton County Government Annex. That’s located at 410 South Adeway in Fowler.

