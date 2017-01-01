Dietician gives advice for a healthy 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We hear it a lot. Eating healthy isn’t easy. But IU Health dietician Michelle McQueen said, for starters, try to think about what you can add to your diet everyday rather than what you need to take away.

“So examples are just trying to add more servings of fruits and vegetables into your diet on a regular basis,” explained McQueen. “Healthy needs to be the convenient choice in order for it to be the consistent choice. So, planning ahead and doing some measuring can really help add those things in.”

McQueen uses carrots as an example.

“So, I’ve got baby carrots that are already washed and peeled, easy to grab,” she added. “I took the extra step of putting them in bags. So I can leave them in the fridge, we can grab and go. I don’t have to think about it in the heat of the moment. Get home from school, kids want a snack, they can help themselves ready to go.

McQueen stresses the importance of preparing ahead of time.

“Planning ahead is really a great way to make sure that you’re making those healthy decisions when you’re not in the moment of, ‘I’m hungry and what can I find?'” McQueen explained.

Another example she uses are pistachios.

“Pistachios and other nuts are a great snack because they provide healthy fats which help keep you full longer and are a great thing to pair with other things like fruits and vegetables,” said McQueen.

However, she said to not forget about portion sizes.

“I mean, I could sit here and eat the entire bag,” McQueen said. “So doing things like having the bags or having things ahead of time. Using a measuring cup to portion things out ahead of time, so you know when you grab that you can eat the whole thing and not have to worry about it. Typically, we say with nuts a quarter cup is a good serving. Nuts are great and healthy but they are loaded with healthy calories. So we’ve got to make sure we keep that portion in check.”

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s good news for people who just have to have that special treat.

“I usually say don’t deprive yourself because you’re really setting up for failure,” added McQueen. “The more you take it away the more you really want it back. So, allow yourself those things. I’m allowed to have two or three pieces of chocolate today. Eat those and then be satisfied with satisfying that craving.”

