Indiana business agency signs fewer incentive deals in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s business-recruitment officials reached 30 percent fewer incentive deals during 2016 than a year before, which the agency says is a positive sign.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. completed 227 such deals for tax breaks and training grants this past year. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that’s down from 323 agreements during 2015.

Agency spokeswoman Abby Gras says it is being more selective in which companies receive incentive offers because of improved employment levels in the state.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in November was 4.2 percent, which is the state’s lowest mark since 2001.

The agency’s biggest 2016 jobs deals were with Salesforce for 800 jobs in Indianapolis and Allied Solutions for about 600 jobs in Carmel.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...