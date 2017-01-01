Lafayette hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a life changing start to the New Year as three Lafayette families received some special deliveries.

Lacy and Anthony Snyder’s New Year started with a trip IU Health Arnett Hospital. At 7:30 a.m., the Snyder’s welcomed Dixie Mae Snyder into the world. She weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz.

“It’s a lot to take in,” said Lacy Snyder. “I’ve never had a holiday baby.”

Dixie has two siblings along with plenty of family members waiting to meet her.

“Best part is I’ve got so much family that they’re all not gonna fit in here,” Snyder said. “They have to come in at sections.”

Anthony Snyder said it’s pretty cool Dixie’s birthday is New Years Day.

“My son was born August 1, 2015 so, they both been born on the first day of the month,” said Snyder. “She’s been born on the first day of the month and the first day of the year.”

Not too far away at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, Robin Tanamachi and Daniel Dawson welcomed their baby boy into the world at 2:25 p.m.

“He wasn’t due until the 18th, but he decided he wanted to come today,” said Tanamachi. “He just had to be first.”

Paul Masao Dawson weighed 6 lbs., 2.8 oz. So far, he is the first and only baby of 2017 at the hospital.

“Yeah, his birthday’s gonna be very easy to remember, that’s for sure,” said Tanamachi.

Lacy Snyder said it’s a little overwhelming having a New Year’s baby.

But, according to Snyder, overall, “Pretty Awesome.”

Lafayette’s first official New Year’s baby is Ryleigh Ann Maynard. She was delivered at IU Health Arnett at 4:25 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The family declined an interview with News 18.

