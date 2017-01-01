Lafayette police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Ferry Street early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Circle K, located at 3112 Ferry Street, just before 5 a.m.

According to Lafayette police, a man entered the gas station wearing a red jacket and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife.

The man took money and left the store on foot.

Police searched for the man using a K-9 but were unable to find him.

Surveillance video and photos will be released.

No injuries were reported.

Anybody with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

