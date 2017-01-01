Severe crash ties up traffic on Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A personal injury crash caused traffic issues on Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette Sunday morning.

According to Lafayette police, a single-car crash occurred on Sagamore Parkway near Union Street at about 10:30 a.m.

At least one light pole was knocked down as a result of the crash. The car came to rest on top of the median.

The extent of the driver’s injuries were not immediately available. Fire crews had to remove the driver from the vehicle by cutting the roof open.

Sagamore Parkway was closed between Greenbush and Union streets for cleanup. Police suggest avoiding the area until further notice.

News 18 has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as details become available.

