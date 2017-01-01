State Rep. Siegrist appointed to House Committee on Ways and Means

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — A local lawmaker has been appointed to serve on a committee aimed at keeping the state’s budget on track.

Republican State Rep. Sally Siegrist began her first term serving District 26 just a few weeks ago.

Since then, she has been appointed to the House Committee on Ways and Means for the 2017 legislative session.

Siegrist says the entire committee will take part in a training session during the first week.

She says her background in finance and small business experience will play a crucial role while serving on the committee.

“I’m very pleased,” Siegrist said. “I’m very proud, and I’m humbled that the members of the committee and the speaker felt that I was a person capable of doing that job.”

Siegrist was also appointed to the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development and the House Select Committee on Government Reduction.

