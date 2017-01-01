Variety of topics up for discussion during 2017 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — A new year means a fresh round of new ideas in the state Legislature.

Hoosier lawmakers will get down to business in Indianapolis on Tuesday as the 2017 legislative session gets underway.

With countless topics on the table, legislatures are expected to have a slew of different ideas and issues up for discussion.

A major focus will be placed on roads funding.

Lawmakers will work to develop a long-term plan to pay for infrastructure improvements throughout the state. As a way to generate additional revenue to fund the projects, Hoosiers could eventually see an increase in gas and cigarette taxes.

Tolling on Indiana roadways isn’t out of the question either.

Lawmakers are also expected to hash out plans to expand the state’s pre-K pilot program.

After being repealed last year, efforts to replace the ISTEP test are also expected to continue.

With a deadline fast approaching, a variety of bills are expected to be filed in the coming days, some of them bringing along controversy.

One proposed bill would eliminate the need to possess a license to carry a handgun. If passed, Indiana would become one of the handful of states allowing people to carry without a license.

Another suggested piece of legislation would bar Indiana judges from referring to foreign laws.

This means a court would not be able to refer to foreign law if it violates fundamental liberties, rights and guarantees by the U.S. and Indiana constitutions.

A bill increasing penalties for crimes against public safety officials is also on the table.

If legislation comes to fruition, this would bump up the punishment for battery committed against both officials and/or their relatives.

Those are just some of the topics set for discussion at the Statehouse this legislative session.

House members are limited to submitting only 10 bills while Senate members have no restriction.

There is a Jan. 10 deadline to file all bill proposals.

