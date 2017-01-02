Benton Co. community offers lending hand after family loses their home

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Community members are looking to help a Benton County family after their home was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Ambia, destroying everything in its path.

Now, the community is jumping to action.

“They are hardworking people, living out in the country was their dream because that’s where they want their children to grow up,” said Molly Fields, a family friend.

While the family of nine made it out safely, the fire destroyed their home.

Boswell Volunteer Firefighter Andy Traylor was one of the first on the scene.

“Once it got through the roof, it went fairly quick. We spent hours trying to do what we could and we just did what we could,” Andy Traylor said.

After word spread of the tragedy, it didn’t take long for the community to rally around one of their own.

On Sunday, a makeshift donation site was set up at the Benton County Government Annex building in Fowler.

Fields said countless donations have since flooded in.

“I actually contacted the Benton County Salvation Army lady who’s in charge there and she got me some emergency vouchers to take to Walmart and get some items for the family,” said Fields.

On Monday morning, people of all ages volunteered their time, sorting through donations.

Megan Traylor knows the family and wanted to come out to help.

She said she’s not surprised by the outpouring of support from the community.

“In Benton County, they’re always looking to lend a hand,” Megan Traylor said. “If you need something, you can usually call someone or post something on Facebook and say, ‘I need help and will you help me?’ And normally, they’re always there to help you.”

Emma Martinez and Mason Deno are band members at Benton Central High School.

They also came out to pay it forward.

“I’m glad that people came out and helped because if they didn’t, they wouldn’t have anything,” said Martinez.

“It’s good to know that there’s a lot of people in the community that are willing to help out,” Deno said. “I just like helping and when I hear of a chance to come out and help I just get up and do it.”

Fields said seeing the close-knit community help one of their own gives her a sense of hope.

“It is the most wonderful, heartwarming feeling that one can experience,” said Fields.

Fields said for those wanting to donate money, an account will be set up Tuesday at the Farmers and Merchants Bank. Donations can be made at the bank’s West Lafayette, Otterbein and Boswell locations.

She said those wanting to donate items can contact her at 765-426-0767 to make drop-off arrangements.

