The Spot Tavern in Lafayette goes smoke-free

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Spot Tavern in Lafayette is now smoke-free inside.

The final night to smoke inside the bar was New Year’s Eve. The owner said 2017 is a new year and that means new changes.

The bar has allowed smoking indoors since it reopened three years ago. Now, customers can only smoke outside.

Audrey Cooks is a frequent visitor, but also a non-smoker. She said she’s looking forward to the change.

“Coming to The Spot for me is about the people and the atmosphere,” said Cooks. “But I can breathe easier now.”

Tyler Brown is another customer. He said, “Even as a smoker for a long time, I prefer smoking outside and so I do enjoy fresh air. So even as a smoker, it’s nice to not be clouded by it.”

The Knickerbocker Saloon in downtown also turned over to non-smoking earlier in 2016.

