Believing in Brohm: one-on-one with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm recently sat down with Sports 18’s Andrew Pogar for a one-on-one conversation. In part one of the conversation, Brohm explains how he’s adjusting to life in West Lafayette.

Coach Brohm: “Well it’s been a very busy past couple of weeks, but in a good way. I think that there’s a lot of work to be done. Recruiting is the number one priority. You’ve got to sit in the film room and you got to watch and evaluate all the prospects you can. You got to make sure when you’re doing that, the one’s you like you’re immediately getting on the phone and trying to get hold of them, get hold of their coaches, get hold of their family members and try to sell Purdue and what we’re about to build here. In between then, talking to possible coaches and people that you want to investigate into and see if they not only are great coaches, but people that are going to fit into the program and are good people. They’re going to care about doing things the right way here. They’re going to really want to invest in trying do something that maybe isn’t easy.

Andrew: Why this challenge, Jeff?

Coach Brohm: “It’s the perfect timing for me. I thin that — I love the game of football. I love the competition aspect of it. I love the team camaraderie and building a football team and helping you’re players grow. I did like the challenge aspect of it. That was appealing to me. It was like, ‘You know what? Let’s go do something that isn’t easy.'”

Andrew: How are you ready for what’s ahead?

Coach Brohm: “You never know for sure if you’re ready. I think that I’ve been fortunate enough to be around the game my whole life. I’ve had some success without question. I’ve had some failure without question. I think when you’re able to deal with both and find a way to handle that adversity the right way and have it make you stronger and get something out of it — it will make you a better person.”

Andrew: During your introductory press conference you said — one of the first things you said was you are “all in.” How do you get this team better immediately?

Coach Brohm: “They’ve got to know you care about them. I think when your players understand that you care about them, your coaches care about them, that you’re willing to work with them they’re normally going to play for you. They’re normally going to work for you. I think that we’ve got to increase the competition in the building and our guys got to understand that every day has to be a competition. It has to be a fight to want to win. You have to just build that in your mindset every day. Every time you approach something it’s got to be — we’ve got to try and win at what we do.”

Andrew: You were a hot commodity when it came to coaching vacancies. What separated Purdue from other schools that expressed interest in you?

Coach Brohm: “I’m not one of those guys who likes to move around a whole lot. I’m not looking for the next best job, the next best dollar, all those things. I’m interested in winning. As this thing came about — when you talk to the leadership here — our athletic director, our president — I really felt a strong sense and a push that they wanted to find a way to get some success back in the program. Me being from not too far away from here, I understand the history and tradition of this program and what they’ve been able to accomplish going to the Big Ten, a tremendous conference which has even improved over the last few years dramatically. I think the fan base is really hungry for success which is what you want. They want somebody to come in here that’s going to work at it. Sometimes you can wait for all these top jobs so to speak and hope they’re going to land in your lap and you can go into an easy situation, but you know what? I like this situation.”

In part two of the conversation, Andrew and Coach Brohm focus on the future of former interim head coach Gerad Parker.

Andrew: What kind of pressure is there to produce when you’re the highest paid coach in Purdue’s athletic history?

Coach Brohm: “Well I think pressure is always internal. Luckily, as a former player and a quarterback you deal with pressure all the time and success and failure. Trust me, I’m going to do whatever I can to help get it done. Yeah, I’m sure people are going to want wins right away and we’re going to do the very best job we can. All I can control is what we do in here one day at a time.”

Andrew: In your mind, what is the appropriate amount of time — the appropriate window to build a program?

Coach Brohm: “Well that’s all subjective and people can put whatever time frame they want on it. Obviously, I want to win right away. Everyone around here does. I’m realistic. It’s going to take a little time. Obviously, the sooner the better. But I think that like I said, if we can just build a competitive football team that wants to find a way to fight to get it done and they’re showing it weekly when we take the field and there’s not doubt seeping in and there’s not guys quitting or not believing in themselves along the way I think success will happen.”

Andrew: A hot topic last year — I know this is a previous regime and it really doesn’t concern you, but a hot topic was we’ve made strides in the weight room. We’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger, but it never really translated in terms of the wins. How do you get the success you have in the offseason to translate to the season?

Coach Brohm: “Well I think the little bit I’ve been here even though we’ve been doing a whole lot of recruiting and finding a way to get the next best generation of players in here as we looked at the roster the little bit I’ve seen, even though I haven’t evaluated it fully, is there’s not a whole lot of depth at certain positions especially on the offensive line and defensive line especially. I think in order to play at this level in a physical conference with big, physical people we’ve got to build the depth.”

Andrew: Do you have any intention of bringing back Gerad Parker?

Coach Brohm: “Well without question he’s under strong consideration. I think he’s done a great job and I’ve been honest with him from the day one about how it’s going to work and how we’re going to let it play out. Without question he’s got a great chance to be here and he’s done a tremendous job even since I got here. I hold him to a high regard and I think that he’s a guy we’re going to try and keep in the program if we can.”

Andrew: When you take over a program that’s had a staff here — especially someone that’s really admired by the fans like Gerad Parker — is that awkward? What’s that like when you come in and you have a guy who’s been here who a lot of people are hoping might come back — how do you approach that?

Coach Brohm: “Well it’s actually been an easy transition for me. I think I’m a decent people person. We’ve gotten along great. Everything has gone as smooth as you want it to go. We see eye-to-eye. We’re both from Kentucky. We both played the game. There’s a lot of similarities. I think he understands in this coaching business when there’s changes as a head coach, I’m going to have a lot of guys pulling at me from a lot of angles. There’s going to be people from where I was at that want to come. There’s going to be people from outside that want to come. I want to make sure that I don’t rush in any decision. I do think it’s the right way. I listen to everything out there and then I get the best people here on our staff.”

