Bicentennial torch presented to Tippecanoe County



LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — To commemorate Indiana’s 200th birthday, Tippecanoe County is being given one of the bicentennial relay torches.

Local relay coordinators presented it to the county commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. The 2-foot tall torch was passed through the county during the relay in October.

Relay coordinator and former Tippecanoe County Commissioner Sue Scholer said it’s a reminder of how far the county has come over the last two centuries.

“Hopefully, it will remind everybody that we’ve passed another milestone and we’re building into the future for the next one,” Scholer said. “It’s a reminder and, certainly to all those who ran in the relay, I think it will be something that they’ll be very pleased to be able to show to children and grandchildren. I think it meant a lot to those who were involved in the relay.”

The relay covered more than 3,200 miles and went through every county in the state. The torch will be displayed in the front lobby of the Tippecanoe County Office Building in Lafayette.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...