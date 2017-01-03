Body found outside Evansville High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV/WLFI) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the body found outside of an Evansville High School today, just as students returned from holiday break.

Around 7 a.m., police said they were called to Central High School for a report of a body found laying in the grass in front of the school. They say the body was found by a student.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner the body was 15-year-old Roman Kellough, a former Central student.

School administrators say they decided not to cancel school today.

“For us to cancel school at such a last-minute notice, like that, it’s not as good a situation because parents are at work by then,” said Jason Woebkenberg, Chief Communication Officer for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

“When they’re here, we know they’re in a safe environment here at school and then we know that we’re able to provide the necessary support.”

Police say they did not believe the death was a threat to staff and students so the school district chose to continue on with the school day.

An autopsy was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

