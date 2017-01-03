Both sides speak after court issues injunction in favor of marijuana advocacy group

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Members of a marijuana advocacy group are claiming victory.

The fight isn’t over, but they won a preliminary injunction against the Tippecanoe County Commissioners.

Members of the Higher Fellowship rallied at the courthouse in May, but the commissioners later decided that rally was approved mistakenly.

Permission for a second rally was denied and the group took action.

“We have the right to assemble, we have the right to stand up for everything we believe in,” said Bobbie Jo Young, founder of Higher Fellowship.

Tippecanoe County attorney Doug Masson said current county policy should have stopped the first rally from happening.

“There was some miscommunications that resulted in them believing they had permission and they hadn’t received formal permission, but they had good reason to think that this was approved,” said Masson.

According to current policy, the courthouse is to be used for government sponsored functions.

But Young wasn’t satisfied with the response she received.

“We were asked not to return and we just felt that wasn’t a good enough answer for us,” said Young.

“Their contention is that we’ve been letting other private groups demonstrate and that it would be viewpoint discrimination to not allow them,” Masson said.

With the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, the group filed a lawsuit.

“The question we’ve had is whether the county’s involvement with other groups like Round the Fountain Art Fair turns that government speech into private speech,” said Masson.

After hearing both sides, the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana granted a preliminary injunction against the commissioners.

Young said this ruling is a victory for all Hoosiers.

“This winning not only gives the Higher Fellowship the right to assemble, but it gives other groups the right to assemble for what they believe in,” Young said.

Masson said as of right now, the group can hold a rally at the courthouse.

But the fight may not be over:

“We need to decide whether we’re going to appeal to the Seventh Circuit to see if our government speech argument is worthwhile or alternatively change our policy,” said Masson.

Young said Higher Fellowship will continue the fight to legalize marijuana in the Hoosier state.

“In the future, we hope to bring so much public support out in the 92 counties rally tour that the lawmakers in Indiana thoroughly get the point that this is something Hoosiers want and need,” Young said.

Young said while there’s no set date, the group has plans to return to Tippecanoe County.

The group had a presence at the Indiana State House Tuesday. But that was sparsely attended.

Organizers said just 17 people showed up between 9:30 a.m.1 p.m.

