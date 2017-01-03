City engineer called to scene after vehicle crashes into house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette city engineer was on the scene of a crash, after a vehicle struck a house.

Lafayette police said it happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Columbia Street.

Investigators said the driver of a van was driving too fast for road conditions, lost control and crashed into a house and light pole. The driver was not injured.

Three people were inside the home at the time and they were also uninjured.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for road conditions.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...