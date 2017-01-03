Higher Fellowship wins injunction to stage rally

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Members of the Indianapolis based Higher Fellowship group have rallied all around Indiana. Their mission is to garnering support to push for marijuana legalization. After a successful rally at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse last May, the group wanted to come back but ran into a roadblock the second time around.

Tippecanoe County attorney Doug Masson says the group was granted permission to hold a rally by county commissioners. Over the summer, the group asked commissioners for permission to hold a second rally, but were denied. Masson says miscommunication led to the approval of the first rally. According to current policy, the courthouse is to be used for government sponsored functions. This gives commissioners the ability to limit free speech. After learning that the county had let other private organizations stage on courthouse grounds, the group filed suit.

The U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana ruled in the group’s favor, granting a preliminary injunction against the commissioners. Masson says as of right now, the group can hold a rally at the courthouse.

“We have the right to assemble,” said Higher Fellowship founder Bobbie Jo Young. “We have the right to stand up for everything we believe in and this winning not only gives The Higher Fellowship the right to assemble but it gives other groups the right to assemble for what they believe in.”

Masson says a decision will be made in the coming weeks on whether an appeal will be filed. If an appeal is not filed, time could be set aside to make changes to the policy.

Higher Fellowship founder Bobbie Jo Young says while there’s no set date, the group has plans to return to Tippecanoe County in the spring.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...