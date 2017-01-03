Indianapolis authorities capture escaped inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office captured the inmate who fled the Arrestee Processing Center on Jan. 1.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Sheila Martin, 26, was arrested Tuesday around 4 a.m.

A crime stoppers tip led to Martin’s whereabouts in the area of 71st Street and Michigan Road.

Martin is now being charged with escape.

Her original arrest was on Dec. 31 on possession of cocaine and theft and was being held at the Arrestee Processing Center on East Market Street.

Martin also has a warrant for arrest out of Hendricks County for theft.

This investigation is ongoing.

