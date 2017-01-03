Lafayette 10-year-old named Indiana Hero

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette 10-year-old had an exciting New Year’s Day because of the work she is doing in the community.

We first introduced you to Faith Bryant back in November. Sunday night, she received the Indiana Heroes Award at halftime of the Indiana Pacers game. Bryant said the entire experience was very emotional.

“When I got this award I felt really happy and great inside and I was literally about to tear up because I was so happy” said Bryant.

She is honored for collecting hundreds of scarves and tying them up in downtown Lafayette for those in need.

Bryant said, “Just because I’m hanging up these scarves I’m getting honored at a Pacer’s game. I felt like, relieved and everything and so excited!”

Bryant and other recipients are awarded for their commitment to their community.

