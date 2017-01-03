Lafayette police report high number of OWI arrests for 2016

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In the last four years, the number of operating while intoxicated arrests were the highest in 2016.

In 2012, Lafayette police recorded 255 OWI arrests. In 2016, that number jumped to 363.

But Lt. Brian Gossard said the higher number isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Gossard said one reason for the high number of arrests is due to recent department initiatives. In the last year, LPD has received federal grant money to pay officers to work extra hours specifically for OWI enforcement.

He said patrol officers are catching more impaired drivers than ever before, keeping the roads safer.

Even so, Gossard said the ideal number should be zero.

“Obviously we want the number to be zero — zero arrests, zero incidents of impaired driving on the roadway,” said Gossard. “Obviously our goal is to keep everybody safe. So, if they can find alternate ways to get home, that’s the best thing.”

Gossard said the OWI arrests for all of Tippecanoe County went from 587 in 2012 to 651 in 2016.

