Lafayette residents could see 27 percent increase in sewage bills

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Over the next three years, Lafayette residents could see a 27 percent increase in their sewage rates.

Most residents could see an increase of about $6.00-$8.00 over the next three years.

The hike will help fund the Combined Sewer Overflow Control Plan, also known as the CSO project. Now that the city is entering the next phase of the project, officials said a bond is needed to help pay off the project.

The next phase of the plan includes two separate projects, both expensive but needed.

The first project includes sewer updates along Brown Street.

The second project includes building a 4.2 million gallon, underground storage tank to trap sewage overflow.

Mayor Tony Roswarski said the rate increase is the most cost-effective way to engineer these projects.

“We’ve actually found ways to save millions and millions of dollars by changing some of the routes, by doing things a little bit differently than even what the first original plan said to do,” said Roswarski. “We continue to value these projects, because we do want to do them in the most cost-effective way possible.”

If the increase passes, residents can expect to see a 16 percent increase in 2017. That will be followed by a six percent rate increase in 2018 and another five percent increase in 2019.

The second hearing for the rate hike will be Feb. 6. If it passes at that meeting, the rate increase would take effect in March.

