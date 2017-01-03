Plans for an assisted living facility in Lafayette move forward

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Plans for a facility that could house more than 130 seniors on assisted living in Lafayette gets approved.

The facility, Glasswater Creek of Lafayette, would be located on Beck Lane. It would be close to the First Assembly Community Ministries.

The plans include a 3-story building, with health services on site.

The Area Plan Commission approved the proposal in December after a request for rezoning was amended. The Lafayette City Council then passed it Tuesday night.

“So, the next step is we are going through the application process with Indiana housing, development authority to get the tax credits for the next step in the process,” said Community Reinvestment Foundation Vice President Erik Cooper.

Some residents spoke out about their concerns with traffic, pollution and noise. Mayor Tony Roswarski said those concerns are being taken into consideration.

