The city of West Lafayette has a new street commissioner

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ben Anderson was sworn into office this morning at the Board of Works meeting.

“West Lafayette’s a wonderful city with great citizens, you know, it’s an honor to come and serve the public,” said Anderson.

He plans to refine how snow and ice is removed in the city. Also, he wants to improve the street department and sanitation and recycling program.

Anderson is returning to the department after two and a half years. He has also worked in the city engineering department.

He said, “Everything that the mayor’s been able to accomplish here, in growing the team that exists here, you couldn’t not say yes to the opportunity to come back.”

Anderson is stepping in for Doug Payne, the former West Lafayette street commissioner. Payne resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

