White Co. program helping students thanks to a million dollar grant

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Twin Lakes School Corporation is receiving close to a one million dollar grant over the next four years. The 21st Century Learning Center grant will benefit students at the White County Boys and Girls Club.

Director Dan Fry has been working with the club for about two and a half years. He said thanks to the grant, licensed teachers and additional staff will be hired to help students during the club’s new after-school program.

“A lot of our kids don’t get a lot of attention maybe outside of school so, it’s nice to have even the mentoring aspect,” said Fry. “The one-on-one of the adult with the child to give them that kind of reassurance and security and stuff like that.”

Superintendent Michael Galvin said staff can focus on students experiencing challenges in their regular school work. He said having the partnership with the club is not only beneficial to the students, but their parents.

“In a small community such as Twin Lakes and Monticello, Indiana, it’s difficult for us to be able to provide after school daycare for families,” said Galvin.

The grant also covers tutoring in literacy, additional STEM activities and the cost of new technology.

Galvin said, “We’ve got about 23 laptops or Chromebooks that we’re gonna be purchasing out of the grant and that’s gonna be towards the Boys and Girls Club.”

Currently, more than 500 students attend the program at Meadowlawn Elementary. In the summer, it runs out of the Twin Lakes High School. Outside of the grant’s funding, the club should also be moving to a permanent location this fall.

Galvin said, “At one of the facilities that we closed about four years ago, Woodlawn Elementary School, we’re really looking at repurposing that into a community center and having Boys and Girls Club move into that facility.”

The goal is to increase academic opportunities for the students.

Fry said, “We offer that place for kids to come. It’s safe, it’s secure, they get a snack, they get help with their homework, once they get done with club and they go home. That’s family time.”

