YWCA Greater Lafayette is helping to prevent deadliest disease in America

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette is adding a health program to help prevent the deadliest disease in America.

The program, WISEWOMAN, is an acronym for Well Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation. Lifestyle Intervention Counselor Sylvia Saxena will manage the program.

She said the YWCA is adding WISEWOMAN to help prevent strokes and heart disease.

“Because it claims more lives than cancer or any other diseases,” said Saxena.

It’s an extension to the Women’s Cancer program at the YWCA. After women get their breast and cervical cancer screenings, they can enroll in WISEWOMAN.

“Their visits are free with us and then also if they need to be referred out to a doctor, if they have any elevated values,” Seaxena said, “Just to confirm, we pay for their office visit.”

The program is funded by a $60,470 grant from the Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. Women without insurance or those who can’t afford their deductibles can sign up.

Visits include a check of the patient’s blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol.

“When we get the results in-house, I am able to coach them and explain to them so nutrition, physical activities they could be doing,” said Saxena.

And thanks to community partners, Saxena said, “We’re also offering gym memberships for six months at no cost to the patient.”

Saxena is looking forward to helping women in the Greater Lafayette Area.

“So I’m hoping to learn a lot more and helping my patients navigate through all their health concerns.”

WISEWOMAN is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program.

