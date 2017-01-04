$75 million mixed-use building gets the go-ahead from WL council

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Plans for a $75 million housing complex on Purdue University’s campus move forward.

The city council approved Innovation Place Apartments Tuesday night.

The apartments are set to go up at the eastern edge of Purdue Village, where some married student housing buildings will come down. The plans call for two 5-story buildings with more than 800 beds and room for retail space.

Director of Development Erik Carlson said Purdue will operate and lease the housing complex, just like other residence halls. But he said there is a difference between this project and other dorms.

“It’s operated by the university, but owned privately, so it allows for taxation for the apartments, unlike the dormitories that we normally see,” explained Carlson.

This is the first move by the Purdue Research Foundation for the recently announced Purdue Innovation District.

The project should be complete by fall of 2018.

