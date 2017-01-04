Almost Home Humane Society falls victim to fraudulent scheme

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fraudulent scheme involving secret shoppers is putting Lafayette’s Almost Home Humane Society at risk. People are being asked to deposit money and take out a money order for more than $1,000.

“We run at a very tight amount of money every month to get animals cared for and staff paid and all of our bills,” said Stacy Rogers, executive director of Almost Home Humane Society.

The thought of fraudulent scheme, hurting the non-profit’s profit was a scary thing for Rogers.

“Had we not caught it right away and had several of those withdrawals, it certainly could have caused us issues with being overdrawn,” said Rogers.

It all started Tuesday when a customer called warning Rogers about a letter she received in the mail.

“They had received a check in the mail that had appeared to be from our checking account number,” said Rogers, “It was stating that they were selected to be one of our secret shoppers.”

The letter had the same address and mailing aesthetics as Almost Home’s. But that wasn’t the only thing similar.

“It had the exact information that appears on our checks,” said Rogers. “Down to the writing and the address that’s used and the account number.”

The letter then told people they would be rewarded $1,700 to become a secret shopper. All they had to do is deposit the check, then a send a money order to the address attached.

But sending the money back is what made many question the letter.

“Because that’s what was kind of tipping people off,” said Rogers. “How they wanted them to cash these checks and create a money order and mail that money back to guarantee that they were going to be selected as a secret shopper.”

She said she hopes they caught it early enough, so customers aren’t out of money and so Almost Home doesn’t zero out from withdrawals.

Rogers said she isn’t sure how many letters have been sent out. But she does know they have been sent to other states.

