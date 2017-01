LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — New jobs are coming to Lafayette after the city approved a 7-year tax abatement for Arconic.

The city council approved the abatement at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Arconic, formerly known as Alcoa, will use the abatement to add $30 million in new equipment. The plant isn’t expanding, but is adding a new press.

The additional equipment will create more than a dozen production jobs.

City leaders said those jobs will pay about the county average of $16.04 an hour.

