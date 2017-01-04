Former Purdue students make Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list

WEST LAFAYETTE, (WLFI) – Three former Purdue students woke up to a pleasant surprise Tuesday when they found out they had made Forbes’ “30 under 30” list.

Forbes says the list is the “most definitive gathering of today’s leading young change-makers and innovators in the U.S.”.

Prahasith Veluvolu, Jacobi Petrucciani, and Colton Voege are Co-Founders of the start up company Mimir. It focuses on automated grading tools for college classes and can even detect plagiarism.

“Instead of saying, ‘I’m going to submit my assignment and I’ll get a grade back in 3 weeks,'”said Voege. “Now it’s, ‘you submit your assignment and in three seconds you have a grade.'”

But they aren’t stopping there.

“Our kind of big time grand plan here is to basically build tools and products that will stick with a computer science student or anyone who learns programming during their education and career lifestyle,” said Veluvolu.

“We have a few future plans like expanding into K-12 schools to provide classes to people in the earlier stages of schooling,” said Petrucciani.

Once they started getting investors two years ago, all three decided they needed to stop taking classes at Purdue to focus full time on Mimir.

But they will always consider themselves Boilermakers.

“Purdue has been a very valuable resource for us,” said Veluvolu. “Even though we don’t have our degrees, we still consider ourselves alums. We have eight full-time people and one person working remote. Jake in the back is from IU, but everyone else is affiliated with Purdue.”

With having eight and nine years before they actually reach the age of 30, the three friends and co-founders are already working on their next project. It’s called HireOrbit and that will launch in the next week.

