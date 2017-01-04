High school scoreboard for Jan. 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 3.
Boys Basketball:
Central Catholic def. Northwestern, 60-41
Crawfordsville def. Seeger, 45-42
Delphi def. Caston, 51-40
Harrison def. Western, 71-50
South Newton def. Frontier, 53-19
Turkey Run def. Faith Christian, 47-43
Girls Basketball:
Carroll def. Tri-County, 65-34
Clinton Prairie def. Frankfort, 50-19
Fountain Central def. Attica, 57-36
Harrison def. Western Boone, 59-54
Lebanon def. Brebeuf Jesuit, 46-35
North White def. Frontier, 66-38
Northwestern def. Eastern (Greentown), 71-33
Oak Hill def. Lewis Cass, 81-33
Riverton Parke def. Southmont, 50-45
Rochester def. North Judson, 39-33
Tri-Central def. Sheridan, 47-45