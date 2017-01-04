High school scoreboard for Jan. 3

Sports 18 Reporters Published:
Amie Anthrop

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school scores reported on Jan. 3.

Boys Basketball: 

Central Catholic def. Northwestern, 60-41

Crawfordsville def. Seeger, 45-42

Delphi def. Caston, 51-40

Harrison def. Western, 71-50

South Newton def. Frontier, 53-19

Turkey Run def. Faith Christian, 47-43

Girls Basketball: 

Carroll def. Tri-County, 65-34

Clinton Prairie def. Frankfort, 50-19

Fountain Central def. Attica, 57-36

Harrison def. Western Boone, 59-54

Lebanon def. Brebeuf Jesuit, 46-35

North White def. Frontier, 66-38

Northwestern def. Eastern (Greentown), 71-33

Oak Hill def. Lewis Cass, 81-33

Riverton Parke def. Southmont, 50-45

Rochester def. North Judson, 39-33

Tri-Central def. Sheridan, 47-45