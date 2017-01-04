House GOP to unveil agenda, including roads funding plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — House Republicans are set to unveil their agenda for this year’s legislative session, including their plan to fund infrastructure improvements across Indiana for years to come.

House Speaker Brian Bosma will make the announcement Wednesday morning. He will appear alongside GOP roads committee chairman Rep. Ed Soliday and Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Tim Brown.

The House roads plan is expected increase taxes and fees that could make gasoline, cigarettes and car registration more expensive.

But Republican leaders say state-commissioned studies show additional money is needed to pay for infrastructure maintenance and improvement projects.