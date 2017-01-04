Lafayette man in critical condition after mobile home caught fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is in critical condition after his mobile home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Lafayette firefighters were called to Lori Lee Trailer Park in Lafayette at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said when crews arrived on scene, there were visible flames coming from the trailer.

Trent said they found a male in his 50’s in the trailer. Crews got him out and performed CPR.

He was then transported to Franciscan Health East in Lafayette, and later transported to The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Authorities said the victim is in critical condition from smoke inhalation.

Trent said two cats died in the fire.

Authorities said crews got the fire under control 6:50 a.m.

Trent said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

