New details released in Newton Co. triple homicide case

NEWTON, COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Twenty one pages of court documents are providing new information in the murders of 23-year old Richard Thomas, 39-year-old Kimberly Spears and 20-year-old Justin Babbs.

All were found stabbed to death inside a home in Sumava Resorts on Aug. 28.

According to court documents, Sebastian Wedding was arrested after a witness picked Wedding up from a Cedar Lake home he was staying in after the murders. The witness says they saw Thomas’s silver Mercury in the driveway.

Wedding allegedly told the witness he needed gas money because he planned to leave the state.

Court documents say police monitored Facebook message conversations between the witness and Wedding later that day.

Wedding allegedly admitted to being at the home where the murders took place.

When asked who was there with him at the time he asked, “Dead or Alive?”

The witness later asked Wedding’s mother about what was going on with her son.

Screenshots of the conversation allegedly show Wedding’s mother responding with the question, “He killed Ricky, his girlfriend and Justin Bass?”

Wedding was arrested Aug. 29.

Derrick Cardosi, who lived 500 feet away from where the murders took place, was arrested Aug. 31. That’s after a witness saw him at the scene in the days following the murder.

Police say based on the investigation, they had enough evidence to make an arrest.

So far, police have not commented on a possible motive.

Wedding and Cardosi pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, auto theft and theft in September. Cardosi also faces two felony counts of assisting a criminal.

In December, they both pleaded not guilty to an additional two counts of murder.

Prosecutors are seeking life without parole.

