No. 20 Purdue looks to bounce back against Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 20-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team looks to bounce back from its first conference loss when it travels to Ohio State for a 7 p.m., tip Thursday on ESPN.

The Boilermakers saw a seven-game winning streak end Sunday in a 91-82 overtime setback to Minnesota in Mackey Arena. Purdue fell behind by 13 points early on, rallied to take a seven-point lead midway through the second half, but couldn’t hold on against the Gophers in falling to 12-3 overall. Minnesota became the first team to surpass its pregame scoring average against the Purdue defense, but needed overtime to accomplish it.

Now, Purdue must look to right the ship in a place that has been very difficult to win for the Boilermakers. Purdue is just 1-13 in Value City Arena all-time, the lone victory being a 60-57 triumph in the 2009-10 season. Purdue has lost four straight games in the facility by an average of 12.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, Caleb Swanigan and Vincent Edwards continue to lead the Boilermakers, which rank in the nation’s top 25 in 9-of-18 NCAA statistical categories. The All-American candidate Swanigan is averaging 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and has posted a remarkable four 20-20 games, including a 28-point, 22-rebound performance against Minnesota in his last outing.

Edwards meanwhile, has found comfort off the bench, averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in eight games. He is now 1-of-8 players nationally, and the only junior, to have 850 career points, 400 rebounds, 225 assists and 100 career 3-pointers.

Purdue will return home on Sunday for a showdown on CBS with No. 13-ranked Wisconsin, tipping at 4:30 p.m. ET.

