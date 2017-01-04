Rossville school district employees receive life saving training

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) – On Wednesday morning, Rossville Consolidated School staff received training to help save lives.

The bleeding control training prepares staff for mass shooting injuries. The mandatory class is for teachers, assistants, and even bus drivers. Staff learn how to properly pack a deep would and use a tourniquet.

Indiana State Police Trooper Jeremy Brice said it takes less than five minutes for a person to bleed out from a severed artery.

“Teachers are already here,”said Brice. So, the quicker with these incidents, the quicker we can stop the bleeding, the higher the chances of survival for students, for teachers, for staff, for anybody that happened to be injured.”

He said it’s important to train the staff because if something happens, staff can respond while waiting for help to arrive.

Teacher Amy Gorice said she feels confident to have the training and potential to save a life.

“The biggest thing that they talked about today was seconds, every second that goes by is another life that could be saved,” Gorice said. “I’ve never felt that I would need to use this and just knowing that I have this knowledge now is empowering.”

After completing the class, employees left with a bleeding control kit for their classroom.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...