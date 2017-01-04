Salvation Army of Lafayette falls short of holiday goal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Even though the Salvation Army of Lafayette did not reach its goal in 2016, enough money was raised to help those in need this year.

Lt. Steven Dahl said it would be helpful if people continue donating after the holidays.

Dahl said the Salvation Army did not meet its $310,000 holiday goal. He estimates the total amount in donations will be closer to $275,000. Thanks to the iconic Red Kettle fundraiser, the organization received $126,000.

“We were hoping for about 170,” said Dahl. “So, we’re about 16 percent short.”

Dahl and other organizers will get together to look at the budget to see which expenses can be cut.

“We don’t like to do that, but the reality is that we run a tight ship and we can only do what we can do,” Dahl said.

The first to go are things not impacting the public like office paper and pens. As of now, Dahl doesn’t think cuts will be made to programs and services helping those in Greater Lafayette.

“Especially in our little area here. I mean, there’s so many great organizations in town to help out where they’re at,” said Dahl. “For us we’re centrally located down here where we have a lot of kids that come in, we have a lot of people that come in.”

The people Dahl are referring to take advantage of the emergency homeless shelter, food pantry, utility assistance, and bus passes.

Dahl hopes the community continues to support and give donations. He said the need will always be there.

“Every little bit helps and we just thank Lafayette for what they’ve done,” Dahl said. “If there’s an opportunity for them to help continue maybe make up some of this short fall in the coming days it would be great.”

