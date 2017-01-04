Tippecanoe Co. Prosecutor prioritizes public safety bills for 2017

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State legislators are working with Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington to fix some of the county’s biggest public safety concerns.

Harrington was chosen to serve as co-chairman of the Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys Legislative Committee. He shared his top three priorities at the Legislature this year.

“We need the law to mirror what is going on in the illegal drug trafficking business,” said Harrington.

When undercover police officers bust a drug dealer, Indiana law only accounts for one drug purchase and its weight to determine the seriousness of the crime.

“We go out and buy two or three, four or five times, we could probably buy 20 times but we don’t because there is no additional punishment,” said Harrington. “So, if they are only willing to sell one to two grams they’re looking at a low level felony.”

That’s typically all dealers are willing to dish out. Harrington said it’s kind of like a fast food joint. They wouldn’t sell you a whole box of beef, but they’ll sell you one hamburger at a time.

“They do it multiple times a night, every night of the week,” said Harrington.

So, prosecutors want legislators to model federal code by adding those drug weights together.

“We could show the juries and the judges this individual we bought from him four times in six months, this person is out there, this is their source of income this is their business,” said Harrington.

He’s also pushing for tougher synthetic drug penalties.

“When synthetics came on the horizon about a decade ago, unfortunately it got the word synthetic marijuana,” said Harrington.

But Harrington said marijuana is not like synthetics.

It’s [spice] a hallucinogen, they become violent, and they do dangerous things to themselves and others,” said Harrington.

IU Health Dr. Marc Estes said about 25 percent of people who use spice for the first time suffer a schizophrenic break.

“That doesn’t mean that they are going to forever be schizophrenic,” said Estes. “It just means they have schizophrenic type activity.”

That’s if they don’t die from an overdose first.

Harrington said synthetics need to be in the same category as heroin and meth.

He also wants to increase the punishment for serious violent felons in possession of firearms.

“It’s gone from four cases in 2014 to over 20 in 2016,” said Harrington.

He hopes to make the crime a level 3 felony and non-suspend-able.

“Which means if you have a gun and you are a convicted violent felon, you are going to go back to prison,” said Harrington.

He said he is confident these bills will have strong support from lawmakers.

“When it comes to public safety, that’s not a political issue, that’s a safety issue,” said Harrington. “And our local legislators, they work hard on both sides of the isle to promote public safety.”

Harrington said he’s been working closely with State Sen. Brandt Hershman and State Rep. Sally Siegrist on several bills this session.

He’s helped local lawmakers pass five bills in recent legislative sessions.

