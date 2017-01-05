Boilers face Buckeyes for Big Ten road matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLFI) — No. 20 Purdue men’s basketball returns to action Thursday against Ohio State for the first Big Ten road game of the season.

Purdue (12-3, 1-1) has struggled to win at Value City Arena since the venue opened in 1998. The Boilermakers are 1-13 with their lone victory coming in 2010.

Both teams are looking to rebound from conference losses on Sunday. Purdue fell in overtime to Minnesota 91-82, snapping a seven-game winning streak. The Buckeyes (10-4, 0-1) dropped a road matchup with the Illini, 75-70.

Sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan will look to add another double-double to his NCAA-leading 12. The All-American candidate is averaging 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Thursday’s matchup tips off at 7 p.m.

