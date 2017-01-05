Boilers face Buckeyes for Big Ten road matchup

Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots while defended by Minnesota center Reggie Lynch, left, and forward Eric Curry in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLFI) — No. 20 Purdue men’s basketball returns to action Thursday against Ohio State for the first Big Ten road game of the season.

Purdue (12-3, 1-1) has struggled to win at Value City Arena since the venue opened in 1998. The Boilermakers are 1-13 with their lone victory coming in 2010.

Both teams are looking to rebound from conference losses on Sunday. Purdue fell in overtime to Minnesota 91-82, snapping a seven-game winning streak. The Buckeyes (10-4, 0-1) dropped a road matchup with the Illini, 75-70.

Sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan will look to add another double-double to his NCAA-leading 12. The All-American candidate is averaging 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Thursday’s matchup tips off at 7 p.m.