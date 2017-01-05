Ex-deputy indicted in Indiana kickback case will get pension

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former Vigo County School Corp. employee accused in an over-billing kickback scheme that cost the school district over $80,000 is expected to get his sheriff’s department pension.

Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing tells the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star paperwork has been filed for Frank Shahadey’s pension and the former deputy is entitled to the pension even if he is convicted of federal charges.

Shahadey, a former school security liaison, has pleaded not guilty along with Franklin Fennell, who handled facilities and transportation support. They’re awaiting trial.

Shahadey was a 37-year veteran of the sheriff’s department when he resigned in November after being arrested. He and Fennell were indicted in December.

