FBI serves search warrant at Muncie City Hall

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP/WLFI) — Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler says the FBI is investigating the city’s government for possible wrongdoing.

Tyler told The Star Press that his administration has provided information to investigators and he has advised his department heads to cooperate with the investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne would not confirm the investigation.

Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold said he had no information on the investigation. He said it would not be unusual for his office to receive no notification of an ongoing FBI investigation.

The city of Muncie did post a release confirming the FBI search.

Officials with Muncie City Hall told News 18’s sister station, WISH-TV, there will be no more updates Thursday. One sign posted outside the commissioner’s office read “office is temporarily closed” as papers covered the windows.

