Fugitive Search: Mark Daugherty

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the public’s help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Mark Andrew Daugherty, 20, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In December 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for Daugherty for an alcohol consumption violation and a weapon violation out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court V. He also has an outstanding warrant for a driving violation out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court VI.

Anyone with information about Daugherty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

