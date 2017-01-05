Local hospital sees spike in chronic bronchitis

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s not uncommon to come down with a cough and cold in the winter, but Franciscan Health Nurse Practitioner Kim Jefvert said the symptoms seem to be sticking around longer than usual this year.

“The cough seems to be lingering two to three weeks, just kind of hanging on,” Jefvert said.

She said a persistent cough is typically bronchitis – a viral infection not usually treated with antibiotics.

However, the cases seem to be more severe this year with some patients reporting coughs lasting as long as a month.

“It seems like instead of just a cold, it’s really kind of settling into the upper chest,” added Jefvert. “The cough seems to linger. It seems to be pretty pervasive.”

Pervasive or not – unless someone has a chronic illness, Jefvert said there’s probably not much to worry about.

“We may have a little more virulent strain this year,” she said. “I don’t know if that is absolutely the case, but this is not unusual.”

Jefvert said the infection can be fought in most healthy adults and children with rest, lots of fluids and over-the-counter medicine.

For those who do find themselves under the weather, she recommends taking it easy for a few days.

“Stay home for one, and I know how hard that is,” she said. “It just is.”

If you don’t see any improvement after a few days, Jefvert said it’s best to listen to your body and use common sense.

“If it’s disrupting their day, bothers their chest, it’s been around three or more weeks – let’s look into it,” Jefvert added.

She also said a persistent fever of 101 degrees or more is a sign that it’s more than a viral infection, and it should be checked out by a doctor.

Jefvert also said the elderly and those with chronic illness should be seen regardless of how long they’re experiencing symptoms.

