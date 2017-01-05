Recruiting round-up set for Feb. 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – John Purdue Club members are invited to join head football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff for the annual Recruiting Round-Up on National Signing Day, which is Feb. 1.

Each JPC member will receive two complementary tickets for the popular event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET with food and beverages, as well as a cash bar, in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center. The program will start at 7 p.m. with the coaches talking about each of the newest Boilermakers. Several members of the recruiting class will be in attendance.

Additional tickets for JPC members, as well as those for non-members, are available for $20 each.

To register, click here or call the John Purdue Club office at 765.494.3248. The deadline is 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 25.

Due to compliance restrictions, attendees must be at least 18 years of age.

The men’s basketball team plays host to Northwestern at 8:30 that night, so parking will be limited. Individuals with a men’s basketball parking pass should park in their respective lots. Those without a parking pass should park in the M Lot, north of Ross-Ade Stadium.

