Snowfall making unfavorable road conditions

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday morning snowfall around Tippecanoe and surrounding counties has been making unfavorable road conditions.

News 18 Meteorologist Cameron Hardin joined us live on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County on News 18 at Noon to talk about road conditions.

There are plenty of slick spots, including black ice, still lingering on roadways causing slide-offs and crashes on state roads and I-65, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

Around I-65’s State Road 38 Exit, there have been multiple crashes in the southbound lanes. One semi drove off I-65 and into the ravine and other vehicles have also slid off the highway.

Some area side streets have not even been plowed yet as trucks focus on main roads. Riley said the salt trucks are out in full force but with how cold it is outside, the salt isn’t able to do it’s job.

The snow has been coming down since early morning and the Tippecanoe County area is due for around 1 inch of accumulation, with totals getting heavier south.

Around the noon hour, visibility looks to be less than a mile. Hardin said blowing snow across the roads is also a definite problem.

Riley said to be cautious out on the roads and remember just because you are being aware of your surroundings, doesn’t mean everyone else is.

