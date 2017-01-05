US Navy’s Blue Angels coming to Terre Haute airport in 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight exhibition team plans to be at Terre Haute Regional Airport in 2018.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune Star reports the Blue Angels will give a show Aug. 18-19, 2018, at the airport.

Airport executive director Jeff Hauser says the air show will be sponsored instead of part of the airport’s budget as in the past. \

Rick Burger of Duke Energy is in charge of the community committee for the air show. He says the U.S. Navy squadron will be the foundation for the air show.

Burger says even though the show is two years away, planning is already starting. He says organizers want to bring in other historic airplanes.

Organizers say title sponsorships for the show are available.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...