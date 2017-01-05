Wear your FREE T-shirt Sunday vs. Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – Purdue Athletics is asking fans to wear the free t-shirts they will find on their seats at Mackey Arena for Sunday’s Big Ten showdown against Wisconsin, televised nationally on CBS Sports at 4:30 p.m. ET. Purdue is giving out almost 15,000 free t-shirts during Sunday’s game with a gold version or a black version to be placed on each seat.

The annual t-shirt game has received national acclaim from many media outlets as it creates a stunning visual display for a national television audience — showcasing Mackey Arena as the top college basketball venue in America. Sunday’s game will be televised nationally by CBS and is one of just three nationally-televised games in that time slot.

The object of the placement of each shirt is to create a visually-stunning design around Mackey Arena that will be eye-catching during the national CBS broadcast, and to showcase Purdue basketball and Mackey Arena.

Previously, the annual t-shirt game has been held against Ohio State (twice), Boston College and North Carolina State.

