Work slowed on Tippecanoe County Courthouse dome

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $3 million project to repair the Tippecanoe County Courthouse dome is slowed due to cold weather, but the project is on schedule.

The scaffolding around the dome is a familiar sight since crews put it up in July. County Commissioner Tracy Brown said all the paint is now stripped from the metal structure. Workers can now see where repairs need to be made, as weather permits.

Starting in spring, the dome and the 14-foot-tall Lady of Justice statue will be repainted. The scaffolding is scheduled to come down in June.

Brown said if you look at the dome now, it looks a little different.

“You may have noticed the dome was a bright color. As they have removed the finish from the dome — the dome is constructed of cast iron — now it’s an oxidized or rusty-red color,” Brown said. “That’s what we’ll be stuck with, unfortunately.”

Brown said spending millions of dollars to repair the dome is worth every penny.

“The county’s courthouse is relevant. A great deal of the county business goes on there. Our judicial system is housed there. It is a center of a vibrant and thriving downtown Lafayette and West Lafayette area,” Brown said.

After work on the dome is complete, crews will start repairing the roof. The entire project is slated to be finished by October.

