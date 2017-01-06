4 charged in drug raid that valued $1 million

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Formal charges have been filed against four people who were allegedly involved in what Noble County authorities said was perhaps the largest meth bust in the state of Indiana.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the Noble County investigation that culminated in a warrant being served at a rural home a few miles outside Ligonier, 11405 N. State Road 5, on Dec. 29 where 18 pounds of crystal meth, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, more than 60 firearms and nearly $74,000 in cash were seized. Prosecutors said the amount of meth found in the home was enough to supply every resident of Noble County for three weeks. The meth and marijuana held a street value of more than $1 million.

“The magnitude of this seizure really cannot be overstated,” Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman said. “Methamphetamine has long been a problem in Noble County. While changes in the law have made locally made methamphetamine somewhat less of a problem, we are seeing a rise in laboratory-manufactured crystal methamphetamine being brought into our area from out-of-state.”

Hundreds of stolen items were also found inside the home. Police used four trailers, two flatbed wreckers and two squad cars to haul away stolen and illegally obtained items.

“Multiple air compressors, multiple sets of tools, mixed in with coin collections and mixed in with bags of jewelry. When you combine that with finding 18 pounds of methamphetamine, it doesn’t take a whole lot of ability to connect the dots to know that people are trading stolen goods for drugs,” Blackman said.

Mark and Sherry Morr, both 47, have both been charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and theft.

Dustin Morr, 19, and Vanessa Salas, 21, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana and theft.

Mark Morr’s bond was the focus of a video teleconference hearing Thursday. In a heated two-hour hearing, prosecutors presented jailhouse evidence that he was threatening to kill a potential witness in the case. The judge set bond at $1 million.

“A recording in which Mr. Morr himself is making not so veiled threats against the person that he believed was the person he informed in this case,” Blackman said about the evidence. “We argued and the judge, as obviously agreed, that he poses a credible threat.”

Blackman said he’ll also pursue an additional charge against Mark Morr for possession of a sawed-off shotgun during the commission of a drug crime.

After the raid, two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, found in the home were placed in the care of the Department of Child Services, authorities said. Blackman said there’s a possibility they also face charges in this case.

Blackman said Thursday police are still working to identify stolen property among the lot of stolen dirt bikes, motorcycles and ATVs.

The case remains under investigation.

