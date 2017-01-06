A bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales is back at the Statehouse

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Another legislative session is underway in Indiana and another bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales is back at the Statehouse. The bill’s author said it’s time for Indiana to get with the 21st century. But a local liquor store owner doesn’t agree.

Baljinder Singh owns Elmwood Liquors and North End Liquors in Lafayette. He said if Sunday alcohol sales were allowed in the state of Indiana, it could be really bad for his businesses.

“We have to hire more people. We have to stay open long hours. Then we’ll use more electricity and we have to pay more bills,” said Singh.

Once again, State Senator Phil Boots of Crawfordsville has authored a bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales. He said the bill would allow anybody who has an alcoholic beverage permit to sell on Sundays.

“Current package stores, which we call liquor stores, would not have to pay for an additional license. They would just be allowed to be open on Sunday if they choose. All other licensees would have to purchase a supplemental license, which would cost them the same as a regular license does to be allowed to sell on Sunday,” explained Boots.

Boots said it just makes sense to allow people to purchase a legal product seven days a week.

“We’re the last state in the nation that allows you to go to a bar or sporting event and consume alcohol but you can’t buy it in a grocery store or a package store and take it home and consume it at the home,” said Boots.

Boots said businesses would not be obligated to stay open on Sundays.

But Singh said he wouldn’t really have an option.

“If we are in business, we want to stay in business. We have to open. Otherwise, we are going to lose more customers because if we are not open on Sunday, people will go there,” Singh.

So while Boots is hopeful for a hearing this legislative session, Singh hopes his businesses can continue to operate the way they always have.

